Uber driver randomly punched in the face, verbally assaulted while waiting for passenger

WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Prabhdeep Singh is still suffering from the physical trauma after he says he was randomly attacked earlier this month.

"I cannot go to work because my head - too much spinning," Singh said.

The Sikh Uber driver, who wears a turban, was standing next to his car waiting for a passenger when he says a man randomly punched him in the face. The pain was excruciating, but the words cut deeper.

The incident happened on 11th Avenue near 33rd Street around 10:30 a.m. on September 18. Singh, who is originally from India, came here with his wife and two children 15 years ago for a better life.

Monday, outside the Sikh Cultural Center with community leaders by his side, Singh called for justice. Leaders of the temple say every September since 9/11, they face even more discrimination.

"We treat everybody as equal human with respect, and that's what we are looking for. That we should be treated equally with respect, irrespective of our appearance, because these are the articles of our faith," said Harpreet Singh Toor of the Sikh Cultural Society of Richmond Hill.

Singh is the sole provider of his family, putting them in financial hardship while he heals. His wife, Sukhvinder Kaur, is just grateful he is alive.

"They said someone attacked him. I thought I lost him - I was scared," Kaur said.

The family is asking the suspect to come forward.

"If these attackers aren't caught, they'll do it to someone else," Kaur added.

Singh was treated for his injuries, and police are investigating.

There is no word yet on whether this is being considered a hate crime.

