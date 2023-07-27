69-year-old pedestrian fatally struck by police vehicle in Stamford

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- A church community in Stamford is reeling after the loss of a reverend who was fatally struck by a marked police vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened on Wire Mill Road while officers were responding to a call for service.

The victim has been identified as 69-year-old Tommie Jackson.

According to officials, Jackson was attempting to cross the roadway after retrieving mail from a nearby mailbox when he was struck by the marked police car, operated by Stamford Police Officer Zachary Lockwood.

Jackson was taken to Stamford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

In a statement, Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons described Jackson, who was a reverend at Rehoboth Fellowship Church and Faith Tabernacle Church, as a "pillar" in the community and championed his "decades of service and leadership."

"I am devastated and heartbroken by the untimely passing of Reverend Tommie Jackson. Reverend Jackson was a pillar in the Stamford community and led a life devoted to faith and public service," the statement read. "He was a larger-than-life presence who was steadfast in his advocacy for social and racial justice and touched the lives of so many through his work as Pastor at Rehoboth Fellowship Church and Faith Tabernacle Church, as well as Assistant Director of the Urban Redevelopment Commission. Reverend Jackson's decades of service and leadership made an indelible impact on the City of Stamford. I was honored to call him a friend and I will greatly miss his positive energy, wonderful sense of humor, and infectious smile."

