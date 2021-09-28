Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart headline 15th annual Stand Up for Heroes

The event -- which was virtual in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- will be held live on November 8 at 8 p.m. at Alice Tully Hall at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and will raise awareness and funds for the Bob Woodruff Foundation, whose mission is to find, fund, shape, and accelerate equitable solutions that help the veteran and military community thrive.
Stand Up for Heroes will feature performances by comedians and musicians including Nate Bargatze, Jim Gaffigan, Grace Gaustad, Nikki Glaser, Sing Harlem, Donnell Rawlings, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart and more.
The event will also highlight inspiring moments, memorable surprises, and stories of resilience while recognizing the men and women who have served in our nation's military.
"Our military community sacrifices so much for their fellow citizens," said Bob Woodruff, ABC News correspondent and co-founder of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. "They have earned our enduring respect, and more importantly, our support. For 15 years, that has been the inspiration behind Stand Up for Heroes, an evening to honor, celebrate, and take action in support of our veterans and their families. The performances will be incredible, but my favorite part of the show is sharing the stories of our heroes."
In 2007, New York Comedy Festival founders Caroline Hirsch and Andrew Fox partnered with Bob and Lee Woodruff to create the special event as a tribute to wounded, ill, and injured veterans and their loved ones.
Since its inception, Stand Up for Heroes has raised $60 million to create long-lasting, positive outcomes for our nation's impacted veterans, service members, and their families.
Over the past 15 years, comedians and performers including Stephen Colbert, Eric Church, Sheryl Crow, Jim Whoopi Goldberg, John Mayer, Seth Meyers, Hasan Minhaj, John Mulaney, Trevor Noah, Conan O'Brien, Jerry Seinfeld, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, Ronnie Chieng, Ray Romano, and Robin Williams have taken the stage to advocate for our extraordinary service members.
"We are very proud to continue our partnership with the Bob Woodruff Foundation and Stand Up for Heroes and are thrilled to be back together with a live, in-person audience after having to go virtual last year due to the pandemic," said Hirsch, founder and owner of the New York Comedy Festival and Carolines on Broadway. "We're honored to continue celebrating our heroes with this very special night of live comedy and music that serves as a reminder that now more than ever, we must keep these brave men and women who defend our freedoms top of mind."
Tickets for Stand Up for Heroes go on sale September 28 through BobWoodruffFoundation.org and the Lincoln Center box office.
All attendees must be vaccinated and wear masks in accordance with state and venue guidelines.
Proof of vaccination must be provided on site.
