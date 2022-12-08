Driver critically injured in crash in Richmondtown on Staten Island

RICHMONDTOWN, Staten Island (WABC) -- A driver was critically injured after careening into a wooden fence in the Richmondtown section of Staten Island.

It happened just before 12:40 a.m. Thursday.

The man, in his 20s, lost control of the Volkswagen SUV he was driving as he headed north on Arthur Kill Road at Richmond Road.

The SUV crashed into a wooden fence in Historic Richmond Town.

The driver was impaled by the fence and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

His 28-year-old front passenger was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are working to determine what led to the crash.

