Statue stolen, thrown in trash from church in Park Slope, Brooklyn

Derick Waller reports from Park Slope on the statue's theft.

By
PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police in Brooklyn released video of a man stealing a statue from a church.

Police are investigating this statue theft as a hate crime.

The video shows a man with that statue over his shoulder walking out of the St. Thomas Aquinas Church at 9th Street and 4th Avenue in Park Slope.

It happened last Wednesday around 11 a.m.

The statue was thrown in the trash and damaged and the suspect ran away.

The person wanted for questioning is described as a man wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

