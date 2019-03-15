Stepped up security at New York City mosques after New Zealand shootings

Officers were seen outside of the Islamic Cultural Center of New York, on the Upper East Side.
NYPD released a statement saying they are monitoring the situation.
"NYPD in conjunction with our law enforcement partners are closely monitoring events in New Zealand and out of an abundance of caution is assessing security at locations around the city."
Mayor Bill de Blasio also released a statement in response to the horrific attacks:
The people of New Zealand are in the hearts and minds of New York City tonight as heartbreaking reports continue out of Christchurch. Our love and prayers are with all impacted by the horrific attack at these mosques.— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 15, 2019
