Stepped up security at New York City mosques after New Zealand shootings

The shootings happened at two mosques in New Zealand.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Security has been stepped up at mosques in New York City in response to the mass shootings in New Zealand.

Officers were seen outside of the Islamic Cultural Center of New York, on the Upper East Side.

NYPD released a statement saying they are monitoring the situation.

"NYPD in conjunction with our law enforcement partners are closely monitoring events in New Zealand and out of an abundance of caution is assessing security at locations around the city."

Mayor Bill de Blasio also released a statement in response to the horrific attacks:



----------
