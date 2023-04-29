The decorated music icon is set to receive an honorary doctorate of humane letters at the university's 178th commencement.

Stevie Wonder to receive special honor at Fordham University next month

NEW YORK (WABC) -- From Motown to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and now Fordham University.

Music icon Stevie Wonder will be adding a new honor to his hugely decorated resume next month, when he receives an honorary doctorate of humane letters at Fordham University's 178th commencement.

The school announced the news online, drawing plenty of excitement.

"It is an honor and a thrill to welcome Stevie Wonder to Fordham," said Fordham President Tania Tetlow in a statement. "His music has charmed us, consoled us, elevated us, and entertained us for more than six decades. He is a shining example of an artist's ability to stir the soul."

In addition to receiving the honorary degree, Wonder is also expected to share some words of gratitude to the Class of 2023.

The commencement will take place May 20 on the Rose Hill campus in the Bronx.