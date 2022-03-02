Exclusive: Woman reunited with dog stolen 6 months ago in Newark

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Exclusive: Woman reunited with dog stolen 6 months ago in NJ

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A heartbroken woman in Newark has finally been reunited with her dog, after it was stolen six months ago, even after the suspect was arrested back in July.

It's a mix of joy and sorrow. There is pain and anger.

"That man is an animal ... he's worse than a pig," Aquarius Goodrich said.

Nuca is a 4-year-old Yorkie whose life changed dramatically last June 15, when he was taken by a passing motorist who made friendly conversation with the Yorkie's owner.

The driver asked to hold the dog and drove away with the family pet.

"He didn't look like a thug or a criminal or a monster ... you see monster's look like people," Goodrich said.

ALSO READ | Long-lost cat from Maine found 7 years later -- in Florida
EMBED More News Videos

A Maine family that long ago gave up on a lost family cat is being reunited more than six years and 1,500 miles later.



Since then, Goodrich has been fighting to get her dog back from the suspect identified by police as Kenol Monreau.

The fight went to court and the judge decided to turn Nuca back over to Goodrich.

The suspect claimed the dog was given to him, but an investigation proved that he had been taken without the owner's consent.

Goodrich said she was going to drop the charges, but once she had the opportunity to look at Luca and see his condition, she says she's now pursuing the kidnapping in court.

"My dog has been abused, so now I'm not dropping the charges," she said.

Before he was dognapped, Nuca was fond of playing with the family cat. He was a cute, cuddly Yorkie who was a gift to Goodrich from her daughter before heading to the Navy four years ago.

Nuca has lost a lot of hair and hasn't been bathed in a while.

"He's shedding, look he's filthy but I don't care, I can hold him because he's my dog, my baby I don't care how filthy he is, he's mine," Goodrich said.

ALSO READ | Mask mandate lifted for students in most NY school districts
EMBED More News Videos

Stacy Sager reports on the much-anticipated event from Nassau County.



He is unstable and in need of a visit to the veterinarian.


"He's not only a dog, he's my baby," Goodrich said.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newarkessex countydogspetdogdogs stolen
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Person of interest in custody after 7 Asian women attacked in NYC
Drunk pilot pulled off JetBlue flight at NY airport, police say
Feces attack suspect released without bail, rearrested in hate crime
141 nations line up against Russia as attacks on Ukraine intensify
Russian, Ukrainian NYPD officers launch supply drive amid war
NYC Schools Chancellor Banks unveils 4 pillars for 'new normal'
Mask mandate lifted for students in most NY school districts
Show More
Introduction to Theater: 1,500 students see 'The Lion King' for free
2 CA brothers died months before missing persons report, DA says
Restaurant worker punched in face by alleged take-out thief
AccuWeather: Brisk and bright
Newark council approves license suspension of Russian-owed Lukoil
More TOP STORIES News