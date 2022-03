Mask mandate lifted for students in most NY school districts; NYC to make decision in coming days

EMBED >More News Videos Dr. Harish Moorjani joins Eyewitness News to break down the changing mask mandates guidelines in the New York tri-state area.

EMBED >More News Videos Michelle Charlesworth explains how Americans can offer some help to Ukrainians after Russia's invasion of the country.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In Nassau County and several other counties throughout New York, students are celebrating going maskless Wednesday.While in New York City, there will be a rally of parents wanting their students to keep their masks on.But Wednesday is the day many have been waiting on, kids returning to the classroom without their masks on.It is now up to local districts to decide if they want to remain masked.Most have decided to ditch them, except for New York City Public Schools.The city is expecting a decision from Mayor Eric Adams by Friday on when they can take their mask off.Some say they're okay with keeping the mask on."I think we need a bit longer with the mask mandate, not a good idea to lift it due to fact that some kids are unvaccinated, it's not responsible to do so," said Justine Katimbang, an 11th grader."I know a lot of people are anti-mask, they can do what they want, but I'm going to keep my mask on," said Christina Joachin, an 11th grader.The United Federation of Teachers chiming in on the mask issue in the city.They say they're in communication with doctors and the mayor about removing masks.But, Mayor Adams has indicated masks in city public schools will likely be removed next week.Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of New York announced that in light of the announcement made by Governor Kathy Hochul, they are no longer legally obligated by New York State to mandate mask-wearing in school as of Wednesday, and that the wearing of a mask by an adult or children in all Catholic Schools in the Archdiocese of New York will be recommended but not required.----------