2 men, 1 woman wanted in violent store robbery in Lower Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspects behind a violent robbery at a Lower Manhattan store.It happened last Wednesday on John Street at 11:25 p.m.Police say the suspects were demanding merchandise and refusing to pay the 28-year-old clerk when things turned violent.Video shows them ransacking the store and throwing a computer monitor at the clerk's head.The suspects took off with eight packs of cigarettes.The victim was taken to New York Downtown Hospital in stable condition.The first attacker is described as a man with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing glasses, a black jacket, black pants, and a red hooded sweatshirt.The second attacker is described as a man with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black Adidas pants, a black backpack, and a red hat.The third attacker is described as a woman who was last seen wearing glasses, a red jacket, dark colored patterned pants, and dark colored boots.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------