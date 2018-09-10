EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4200008" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Naveen Dhaliwal reports from Greenwich Village on the attacks.

A man caught on camera is wanted for two violent robberies on the same day in Manhattan.The first incident happened inside Seward Park Liquors on Ludlow Street in the Lower East Side at 12:45 p.m. on Sunday.Police say the suspect walked up to a 41-year-old employee threatened him with a bottle of liquor if he didn't give him all of the money in the register.Then, the suspect started throwing bottles at him. As the employee ran out of the store, the suspect opened the register and took off with $200 in cash.A little over an hour later, the suspect entered Reno Fashion on LaGuardia Place in Greenwich Village.The suspect is accused of assaulting two employees, a 66-year-old man and an 88-year-old woman.The suspect allegedly punched and kicked both employees, striking the male employee on the head with several glass jars and a large ceramic pot.He then attempted to take money from the register before running away.Both victims suffered numerous cuts to their heads and were taken to Bellevue Hospital in serious but stable condition.The individual is described as a black man, 45 to 60 years old, with a bald head.During the first incident he wore an orange tank top, blue jeans and red sneakers. In the second incident he wore an orange baseball cap, an orange t-shirt and blue jeans.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------