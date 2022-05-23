Weekend storms down trees, leave hundreds in the dark in Scarsdale

SCARSDALE, Westchester County (WABC) -- Storms battered Westchester County Sunday, downing trees and power lines and leaving hundreds in the dark.In Scarsdale, the Department of Public Works reported several roadway closures due to fallen trees and wires.The following streets were closed as of late Monday morning:--Post Road between Farley and Kingston (both directions)--Lenox Place at Mamaroneck Road--Heathcote Road between Morris and Sherbrooke-Palmer between Secor and Bansom--Carthage Road at Heathcote Road--Brookby RoadVillage and ConEd crews are working to clear the trees and wires.Drivers are encouraged to avoid these areas.At the peak of the outages, nearly 1,200 were without power in Westchester County.Residents are urged to stay clear of any downed trees or wires and please report any power outages to ConEd at 1-800-752-6633.----------