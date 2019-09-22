Street closures, security for UN General Assembly in New York City

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD, Secret Service and FBI has enhanced security measures in place for the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, which runs through Sept. 30.In addition, the NYPD issued a traffic advisory for the event and the NYC Department of Transportation is advising commuters to expect increased traffic volume in Midtown Manhattan.During the General Assembly, New York City will host about 200 dignitaries from around the world.The NYPD and its law enforcement partners on the federal, state and local levels are providing thousands of highly-trained uniformed and plain-clothes officers throughout the entire event to help ensure the safety of New Yorkers.They will be ready to respond to chemical, biological and other potential terror threats.Thousands of NYPD vehicles will be a part of the approximately 200 escort convoys. Additionally, Department of Sanitation sand trucks will be deployed with additional blocker vehicles. Concrete blocks, jersey barriers, and surface mounted delta vehicle barriers have also been placed at potentially-sensitive locations.The Department of Transportation has designated weekdays from Monday, September 23, 2019 through Monday, September 30, 2019 as gridlock alert days. Alternatives, including public transportation, bike sharing, ride sharing and parking outside of Manhattan, are highly encouraged for the duration of the General Assembly."Just as the men and women of the NYPD work tirelessly to keep New Yorkers safe each and every day, Member States represented in the 74th Session of the U.N. General Assembly are welcomed to New York City knowing that the NYPD is committed to ensuring their safety," said Police Commissioner James P. O'Neill. "I would like to thank our federal law enforcement partners for the NYPD's role as a co-chair in this critical security mission."The NYPD has issued the following traffic advisory:Beginning at approximately 10 p.m. the following streets in the vicinity of the United Nations will be closed to vehicular traffic:--1st Avenue from 42nd Street to 48th Street. The tunnel underpass from 41st Street to 48 Street will remain open--44th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue--45th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue--46th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd AvenueThe FDR DRIVE will be subject to intermittent closures:--Southbound at 63rd Street--Northbound at South FerryThe following streets will have managed access and no vehicle parking permitted:--Battery Place from Little West Street to Second Place.--1st Place from Battery Place to Little West Street--Little West Street from Battery Place to 2nd Place--50th Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue--51st Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue--54th Street from 6th Avenue to 7th Avenue--55th Street from Madison Avenue to 5th Avenue--55th Street from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue--56th Street from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue--58th Street from Park Avenue to Madison AvenueThe following streets will have one traffic lane dedicated to emergency vehicles for the duration of the General Assembly:--42nd Street from 1st Avenue to 5th Avenue--57th Street from 2nd Avenue to 5th Avenue--2nd Avenue from 41st Street to 57th StreetThe following streets in the vicinity of the United Nations will continued to be closed to vehicular traffic:--1st Avenue from 42nd Street to 48th Street. 