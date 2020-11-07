Bronx street renamed for heroic teen who tried saving child's life in fire

By Eyewitness News
BELMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- A street in the Bronx was renamed on Friday for a heroic teenager who was killed while trying to save the life of a child.

EMBED More News Videos

Stacey Sager reports on the young hero who died trying to save a little girl from a burning building in the Bronx.



The corner of Crotona Avenue and Grote Street in the Belmont section is now named for Lucas Silverio Mendoza.

Mendoza was only 19 when he ran into a burning building to rescue his three-year-old neighbor, Yasleen McDonald. He had already rescued his grandmother from the burning building.

ALSO READ | Landmark New Jersey barbershop honored with street renaming
EMBED More News Videos

Toni Yates has more on Bespoke Men's Hair Spa, the oldest Black-owned business in Teaneck.



Sadly, both Mendoza and McDonald later died.

"He was a wonderful human being," said his second cousin Jesse Alvarez, "A heart of gold. His heart was the size, it couldn't fit in his body.

Friday would have been Silverio's 21st birthday.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
belmontnew york citybronxrescuefirestreet renaming
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 election results: Biden pulls ahead in PA, GA | LIVE
The Countdown: Biden has narrow lead, Trump promises legal fight
Cuomo: Don't land in NY without proof of negative COVID test
Most mail-in ballots counted in Pa., provisional ballot count begins
Illegal club in COVID cluster zone busted with 130+ people inside
WH chief of staff Mark Meadows positive for COVID-19
Cars under water, street flooded after NYC water main break
Show More
Election reaction: Long Island has become Trump country
US tops 122,000 daily COVID-19 infections -- a record high
Why it's taking so long to count ballots in Nevada
Biden transition team at work amid presidential election limbo
Coast Guard rescues 2 from burning boat off Jersey shore
More TOP STORIES News