Student from New Jersey shot, killed near Ohio State University

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WABC) -- An Ohio State University student from New Jersey was shot and killed near the campus this weekend.

The marketing major was found dead Sunday from a gunshot wound near the university around 2 a.m.

According to reports, partygoers were asked to leave a home in the area and an altercation took place shortly after.

The victim was identified as 23-year-old Chase Meola from Mahwah. It wasn't clear if he was involved in the altercation that led to the shooting

"The Ohio State University community is in mourning, and our deepest condolences and support go to the family and friends of Chase," the university public safety department said, adding that counseling services were available for students and staff.

Kintie Mitchell Jr., 18, has been charged with murder. He is due to make his initial court appearance on Tuesday.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

Columbus police are investigating. Anyone with information was asked to call investigators.

