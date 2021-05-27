Students, advocates rally in honor of beloved teacher killed in hit-and-run crash

Matthew Jensen, an English as a Second Language teacher at PS 110, was killed by a driver of a Rolls-Royce in Greenpoint last week.
The crash happened as the 58-year-old was attempting to cross Bayard Street and McGuiness Boulevard on May 18 around 12:45 a.m.
The driver of the Rolls-Royce fled the scene.
Those attending the rally at McGolrick Park are calling for Mayor Bill de Blasio to make immediate street changes to make McGuinness Boulevard safe.
They also planned a short march to the crash site for a vigil.
Demonstrators are calling on the New York State legislature to pass the Crash Victim Rights and Safety Act, a package of eight life-saving bills that aim to make streets safe in NYC and statewide.
