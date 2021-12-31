New York's ban on styrofoam containers, packing peanuts starts Jan. 1

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11406161" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Chicago teacher who tested positive for COVID-19 spent five hours in an airplane bathroom during a flight to Iceland.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York's statewide ban on polystyrene foam containers and packing peanuts will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2022.While an estimated 65% of New Yorkers are living in communities that have already banned polystyrene, New York's statewide ban on polystyrene foam containers and loose fill packaging is among the first in the nation."Nearly two-thirds of New Yorkers already live in communities that are 'foam free,'" Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said. "New York City and Long Island are seeing the benefits of their foam bans with reduced litter on their landscapes and waterways. Now the rest of the State is poised to reap the benefits of a cleaner environment. DEC continues to focus on outreach to educate affected entities, but we know the foam ban will work and we look forward to less waste in our landfills in 2022."Starting Jan. 1, New York's ban prohibits any person engaged in the business of selling or distributing prepared food or beverages for on- or off-premises consumption from selling, offering for sale, or distributing disposable food service containers that contain expanded polystyrene foam in the state.Additionally, no manufacturer or store will be allowed to sell, offer for sale, or distribute polystyrene loose fill packaging in the state.Disposable food service containers made of expanded polystyrene foam banned under the law include bowls, cartons, hinged "clamshell" containers, cups, lids, plates, trays, or any other product designed or used to temporarily store or transport prepared foods or beverages, including containers generally recognized as designed for single use.Initially, DEC will focus its efforts to achieve compliance with outreach and education to ensure a smooth transition for affected stakeholders, with enforcement to follow as needed.for more information.----------