Coronavirus

Woman spends 5 hours in airplane bathroom after testing positive for COVID mid-flight

After landing, the flight attendant who helped Marisa Fotieo sent her a care package.
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago teacher quarantines in airplane bathroom after testing positive for COVID during flight

CHICAGO -- A woman spent five hours in an airplane bathroom after learning she tested positive for COVID-19 mid-flight.

Marisa Fotieo, a teacher from Chicago, revealed in a Dec. 20 TikTok video that was flying from Newark International Airport to Iceland when her throat started to hurt.

She took a self-test and tested positive for coronavirus.

Fotieo spoke with an Icelandair flight attendant, and crew members decided that she would spend the rest of the flight in the bathroom.

But the teacher told ABC affiliate WZZM that the airline tried to make her as comfortable as possible.

"Their flight attendants are so positive and so kind, and they just put everybody at ease the second that this happened. They put me at ease, which is why I think I was so willing to stay in that bathroom," she said.

After landing, the flight attendant who helped Fotieo sent her a care package with food and gifts for 10-day isolation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelcoronavirus testingair travelcoronavirusu.s. & worldcoronavirus test
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID CT Update: Lamont wants to keep kids in classrooms safely
COVID Updates: Pediatric cases rise, scientists study French variant
COVID surge: NYC school attendance lags, NY studying hospitalizations
'We have to open up,' Adams says of COVID closures in NYC
TOP STORIES
220 passengers stuck on Amtrak train heading to NYC due to bad weather
81-year-old woman attacked by bear in effort to save dogs in NJ
17 reputed gang members charged in series of NYC shootings
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
'We have to open up,' Adams says of COVID closures in NYC
AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisory for NY, NJ during AM commute
COVID Updates: Pediatric cases rise, scientists study French variant
Show More
COVID surge: NYC school attendance lags, NY studying hospitalizations
Man shot during attempted carjacking in Queens
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded
Nirvana 'Nevermind' baby cover suit dismissed
More TOP STORIES News