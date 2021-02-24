Subway attack: Video shows vicious assault in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Police have released video of a violent attack and robbery in a Brooklyn subway station.

The suspect grabbed the 60-year-old victim from behind while she was using a Metrocard machine at the 86th Street N station on Sunday.

The video shows the suspect throwing the victim to the ground and struggling to steal her purse.

Police also released clear video of the suspect a short time later, after the woman changed her clothes.

They are asking for the public's help tracking down that suspect.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

MORE NEWS: Video shows gas station holdup that ended in gunfire in Bronx
EMBED More News Videos

Police are searching for the suspects behind a robbery and shooting at a gas station in the Bronx.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york citybrooklynmtaassaultnypdsubwaysubway crimecrimestoppers
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New photos of woman accused of hitting toddler on subway
J&J single-dose COVID-19 shot poised for FDA decision
Tiger Woods is awake, recovering from 'significant injuries'
Multi-vehicle crash leaves 4 people injured
Woman, 11-year-old child found dead in NJ pond
MTA Hero Jose Giron helps save unresponsive booth guard
Giant FEMA vaccine sites open in Brooklyn and Queens
Show More
COVID Vaccine Updates: 17% of US adults now vaccinated
Do glasses give extra layer of protection against COVID?
Chancellor Carranza talks about reopening NYC middle schools
105-year-old survives COVID, offers advice to long life
Pros and cons of taking out a reverse mortgage
More TOP STORIES News