Subway attack: Video shows vicious assault in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Police have released video of a violent attack and robbery in a Brooklyn subway station.The suspect grabbed the 60-year-old victim from behind while she was using a Metrocard machine at the 86th Street N station on Sunday.The video shows the suspect throwing the victim to the ground and struggling to steal her purse.Police also released clear video of the suspect a short time later, after the woman changed her clothes.They are asking for the public's help tracking down that suspect.Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.----------