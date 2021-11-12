Good Samaritans intervene after woman shoved onto subway tracks in Times Square

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man stole a woman's purse and shoved her onto the R subway tracks in Times Square on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 1:45 p.m.

Witnesses stopped the suspect from fleeing and held him down.

The witnesses then helped the woman off the tracks and back onto the platform.

Officials say the train operator of an oncoming train managed to stop the train when it was a few cars into the station.



The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment for head and neck injuries.

Carlos Ortiz, 32, was arrested and charged with assault as a hate crime. He is believed to be homeless.

Acting chair and CEO of the MTA Janno Lieber said the NYPD has increased the number of officers in the system, but they need more officers deployed on subway platforms at stations like Times Square.

Leiber said he has spoken with both Gov. Kathy Hochul and NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams who both reinforced the importance of subway security.



