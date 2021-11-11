Man shot, killed by police after traffic stop on Belt Parkway in Brooklyn

EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot, killed by police after traffic stop in Brooklyn

BATH BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An investigation is underway in Brooklyn after a man was shot and killed by police on the highway during rush hour.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon after 4 p.m. on the eastbound Belt Parkway near the Bay 8th Street exit.

Police say an NYPD highway officer stopped a Jeep Cherokee for speeding, but as she approached the vehicle, the suspect sped away. The officer followed the driver and put her unmarked vehicle in front of his car.

The suspect rear-ended the officer and continued eastbound on the highway, police said.

The officer requested backup and with the help of an additional highway unit, they pulled the vehicle over 200 yards east of the Bay Parkway Avenue entrance.

WATCH | Officers give update on deadly police shooting:
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the full press conference on the deadly police shooting in Brooklyn.



A 65-year-old man, the only person in the Jeep, got out and moved toward the officers with a gun, police said.

The officers told the man to drop the gun but he continued to move toward them. That is when police say they fired multiple rounds and he was struck several times.

Despite initial reports that his injuries were not life-threatening, police said he died at the hospital.

No officers were injured.

Police said the man had seven prior arrests. A weapon was discovered at the scene.

"Listen it's a dangerous situation, it's unfortunate there had to be a negative ending but we did what we had to do to stop the threat," said NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison.

All lanes of the Belt Parkway were closed for the investigation. By 7 p.m. the highway had reopened, but drivers were warned to expect residual delays.

RELATED | Woman shoved onto subway tracks during robbery in Manhattan
EMBED More News Videos

A 31-year-old woman was robbed of her wallet and shoved onto subway tracks during a robbery at 7th Avenue station in Midtown Wednesday.





----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bath beachbrooklynnew york citypolice involved shootingpolice shootingnypdtraffic
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
Show More
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
Thanksgiving travel: What to know for the holiday weekend
More TOP STORIES News