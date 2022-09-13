Suspect fleeing police struck and killed by subway train in Bronx

WEST FARMS, Bronx (WABC) -- A robbery suspect died fleeing police after a subway rider was held up at gunpoint on a train in the Bronx.

Three others were taken into custody, including one person who was tasered by police.

The four suspects were wanted for robbing a 46-year-old subway rider at gunpoint on a northbound number 2 train at 174th Street just after 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The four fled onto a number 5 train.

Someone on the train called police, and officers were waiting for the suspects at the 180th Street station.

One suspect tried to flee by jumping onto a moving train from the platform. He landed between train cars and then fell under the train, apparently killing him.

The three other suspects, ages 16, 17 and 18, were taken into custody.

Charges against them are pending.

The incident disrupted subway service.

2 and 5 trains were partially suspended while emergency teams responded to the 180th Street station.

ALSO READ | 3 children dead after found unconscious on Coney Island beach

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.