MTA board meets today over fare hikes, mask compliance concerns

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10900096" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> MTA officials have been watching the trend for the past several weeks. Fewer people are wearing face coverings in the New York City transit system.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10899438" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> After months of decline amid soaring vaccination rates, coronavirus cases are once again on the rise in the Tri-State area.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA board meets today to discuss a wide range of topics, including possible fare hikes.The meeting comes as mask compliance among subway riders is falling, even as COVID cases are on the rise across the city.Tolls on drivers coming into the city were raised back in April. But people taking subways, trains and buses into the city may be off the hook for now.MTA CEO Pat Foye is expected to remove about $17 million in expected revenue from next year's budget.That revenue was supposed to come from a 4% hike in fares on subways, trains and buses.But with federal stimulus money coming in, it looks like the MTA will be giving commuters a pass.They are citing the extraordinary hardship many low-wage and essential workers have faced over the last year and a half.Another issue up for discussion at today's meeting will be mask usage.And if you've been on the subway lately you know: many people have started letting it slip.Even if you are vaccinated and don't have to wear a mask anywhere else, it is still the law on public transportation."I think when they're on the platforms, maybe they forget," said NYC Transit Chief Customer Officer Sarah Meyer. "But when they get on the trains, the vast majority remembers. Unfortunately, as we see across the country, there are still those that refuse to wear masks and don't find them to be medically necessary. "But now, with concerns about the Delta variant rapidly spreading across the country and in the Tri-State region, officials are urging people to put those masks back on."I think that it's really important to wear a mask, just for everyone's safety," subway rider Lyric Southerd told Eyewitness News."I just go with the flow, you know?" said Robert Southerd. "If they say put it on, I don't give them a hard time. I just pull it out and put it on."----------