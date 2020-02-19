Gross! Peanut butter pole vandalism on A train in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Subway riders who take the A train are trying to solve a disgusting mystery.

Someone has been putting peanut butter on the poles inside the train cars.

Photos show the gross vandalism that has occurred at least three times since last month on A trains from Harlem to Canal Street.

The MTA says it is looking into the incidents.

Riders are wondering why someone would do such a thing.

