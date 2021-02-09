Woman injured after being shoved onto subway tracks in Bronx

The 54-year-old victim was walking on the northbound 2 and 5 platform at the 174 Street Station when she was approached by another woman shortly before 8 a.m.
The other woman suddenly pushed her onto the tracks and ran away.
There was no train coming into the station.
The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital to be treated for her injuries. She was listed in stable condition.
The suspect was described as a white woman, approximately 25 years old, wearing yellow pants and a black jacket.
ALSO READ | Video shows brazen robbery at Chanel store in SoHo
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube