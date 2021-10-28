Subway slashing started with argument on train in Manhattan

When the train doors opened at the Lexington Ave / 59 St station at around 9:25 p.m., the suspect slashed the victim in the left side of the face.
The victim was taken to New York Presbyterian-Cornell with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect got off the train at another stop. He has not been caught.
He is described as a black male, 6'1" tall, wearing a blue sweatshirt with white stripes on the sleeve.
