Subway slashing started with argument on train in Manhattan

EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 27-year-old Bronx man was slashed during a verbal dispute with a man on a southbound 5 train on Manhattan's East Side Wednesday night.When the train doors opened at the Lexington Ave / 59 St station at around 9:25 p.m., the suspect slashed the victim in the left side of the face.The victim was taken to New York Presbyterian-Cornell with non-life-threatening injuries.The suspect got off the train at another stop. He has not been caught.He is described as a black male, 6'1" tall, wearing a blue sweatshirt with white stripes on the sleeve.