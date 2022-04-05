Man stabbed on subway staircase at Wall Street station

The victim got into the dispute on the northbound train at the Wall Street station at around 6:10 a.m. Tuesday.
The dispute spilled into the station, and the man was stabbed on the staircase.
He was taken the hospital, where he is expected to survive.
The suspect, armed with a boxcutter, fled onto Broadway.
