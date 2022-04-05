Man stabbed on subway staircase at Wall Street station

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A man was stabbed on the staircase at the Wall Street subway station after getting into a dispute on a train.

The victim got into the dispute on the northbound train at the Wall Street station at around 6:10 a.m. Tuesday.

The dispute spilled into the station, and the man was stabbed on the staircase.



He was taken the hospital, where he is expected to survive.

The suspect, armed with a boxcutter, fled onto Broadway.

