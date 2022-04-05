Man stabbed on subway staircase at Wall Street station

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11710722" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Candace McCowan reports on the tragic shooting, which investigators say started as a fight between two groups.

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A man was stabbed on the staircase at the Wall Street subway station after getting into a dispute on a train.The victim got into the dispute on the northbound train at the Wall Street station at around 6:10 a.m. Tuesday.The dispute spilled into the station, and the man was stabbed on the staircase.He was taken the hospital, where he is expected to survive.The suspect, armed with a boxcutter, fled onto Broadway.----------