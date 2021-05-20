Subway station argument leads to slashing in Lower Manhattan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10658128" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Josh Einiger reports on what you can do when dealing with "reopening anxiety."

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A man was slashed by another man during a dispute in the Fulton Street station in Lower ManhattanThe victim and suspect, who are both apparently homeless, got into an argument inside the station just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday.The victim was slashed in the left abdomen and left arm.He was taken to Bellevue Hospital with a non life threatening injury.The suspect ran away on the southbound platform.Police know who he is, and no arrests have been made.----------