Subway station argument leads to slashing in Lower Manhattan

The victim and suspect, who are both apparently homeless, got into an argument inside the station just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday.
The victim was slashed in the left abdomen and left arm.
He was taken to Bellevue Hospital with a non life threatening injury.
The suspect ran away on the southbound platform.
Police know who he is, and no arrests have been made.
RELATED | How to cope with 'reopening anxiety' as restrictions are lifted
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip