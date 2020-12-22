Subway station gets new life in honor of train operator killed in arson fire

By Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- The MTA announced a special honor for a subway train operator who was killed earlier this year during an arson fire.

MTA, TWU Local 100 and NYPD officials were joined by the widow of train operator Garrett Goble, at a gathering on Monday.

The subway operator was tragically killed during an arson attack while operating a 2 train on the morning of March 27.

A suspect in the case was arrested on Friday.
Officials plan to dedicate the Flatbush Avenue/Brooklyn College subway station in his memory. It was the station where Goble grew up.

Goble's widow Delilah Rodriguez Goble, spoke briefly during Monday's announcement.

"Grateful to the union, the MTA, police department -- they have been really great to us, checking up on us, making sure as a family we're okay -- just thank you, thank you so much," she said.

Officials praised the NYPD's investigative work in the case and announced plans to commission a work of art for placement at the station to honor Goble's legacy.

A dedication plaque will also be created for the station.

"Today is an emotional day for everyone at NYC Transit, but we also feel tremendous relief," New York City Transit Interim President Sarah Feinberg said. "Nothing can bring Garrett back, but this is progress, and we are grateful."

The MTA says they will continue to work closely with Goble's family on all aspects of his memoriam, and will accept ideas and submissions from local artists.

