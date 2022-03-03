Man slashed during argument inside Greenwich Village subway station

By Eyewitness News
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who slashed another man during an argument in a Greenwich Village subway station.

Police released video of the moment the suspect and three other men made contact as they passed on a stairway.

It happened on Sunday at the West 4th Street-Washington Square Subway Station.

The 28-year-old victim threw a beverage can during the course of the argument and the suspect took out a large knife and slashed the victim on his left hand.

The attacker got away on a northbound A or C train.



The victim was treated at the scene by EMS.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

