Man slashed during argument inside Greenwich Village subway station

Police released video of the moment the suspect and three other men made contact as they passed on a stairway.
It happened on Sunday at the West 4th Street-Washington Square Subway Station.
The 28-year-old victim threw a beverage can during the course of the argument and the suspect took out a large knife and slashed the victim on his left hand.
The attacker got away on a northbound A or C train.
The victim was treated at the scene by EMS.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
