Man slashed during argument inside Greenwich Village subway station

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11606989" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man was arrested on Sunday in connection with the savage hammer attack on a woman during a subway robbery in Queens.

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who slashed another man during an argument in a Greenwich Village subway station.Police released video of the moment the suspect and three other men made contact as they passed on a stairway.It happened on Sunday at the West 4th Street-Washington Square Subway Station.The 28-year-old victim threw a beverage can during the course of the argument and the suspect took out a large knife and slashed the victim on his left hand.The attacker got away on a northbound A or C train.The victim was treated at the scene by EMS.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------