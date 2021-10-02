Man struck, killed by Brooklyn train after reportedly subway surfing

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11071994" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 4-year-old child is among 16 people hurt after fire swept through a residential building in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A man was killed after allegedly subway surfing atop a train in Brooklyn Saturday.Police say the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. near Essex Street by the Williamsburg Bridge southbound J train.When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man lying on the tracks, under the train, unconscious and unresponsive.EMS responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.An investigation revealed that the man was seen riding on top of the train as it traveled.The man lost his footing and then fell from the train to the tracks below and was struck by the train.Police say there were no other injuries.The investigation is ongoing.----------