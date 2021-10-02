Man struck, killed by Brooklyn train after reportedly subway surfing

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Weekend Update

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A man was killed after allegedly subway surfing atop a train in Brooklyn Saturday.

Police say the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. near Essex Street by the Williamsburg Bridge southbound J train.

When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man lying on the tracks, under the train, unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

ALSO READ | Fire rips through NYC residence; 16 injured, including young child
EMBED More News Videos

A 4-year-old child is among 16 people hurt after fire swept through a residential building in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.



An investigation revealed that the man was seen riding on top of the train as it traveled.

The man lost his footing and then fell from the train to the tracks below and was struck by the train.

Police say there were no other injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.


----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklynnew york citymtatrain accidentsubwayperson strucktrains
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Body believed to be Miya Marcano has been found, Florida sheriff says
Driver killed after gasoline tanker crashes and burns in NJ
Fire rips through NYC residence; 16 hurt, including young child
Pacific Airshow 2021: Navy Leap Frogs parachute team set to perform
California to require COVID-19 vaccines for schoolchildren
Helicopter, small plane crash mid-air, killing 2
$635 million on the line in tonight's Powerball drawing
Show More
Women's marches sweep the US in support of reproductive rights
Erupting Spain volcano turns 'more aggressive,' officials say
NYC street renamed in honor of historic tavern
Commissioner of top US women's soccer league resigns amid scandal
COVID Update: FDA announces 3 key vaccine dates for October
More TOP STORIES News