Fire rips through NYC residence; 16 injured, including young child

16 hurt, including young child, in Brooklyn fire

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 4-year-old child is among 16 people hurt - five of them seriously - after fire swept through a residential building in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

The flames broke out after 11 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of 45th Street.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire on the second floor.

They rescued a 4-year-old child from the second floor and several other people from the top floor before gaining the upper hand.

FDNY Assistant Chief Michael Gala said a total of sixteen people were treated for injuries.

"An NYPD unit was on the scene, and as our members were bringing very quickly victims out to the street, our partners in the NYPD assisted us to get them expeditiously to nearby hospitals," said Gala.



Five people were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries, the FDNY said, including a 4-year-old child suffering from smoke inhalation and said to be in critical condition.

No firefighters were injured.

Fire officials remained on the scene and are working to determine what sparked the blaze.

Related topics:
new yorknew york citybrooklynsunset parkfdnychild injuredapartment fire
