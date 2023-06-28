Man arrested in string of Suffolk County business burglaries

CENTRAL ISLIP, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Suffolk County police say they have arrested the man wanted in a rash of burglaries at businesses.

Kenneth Eckoff, 70, of Mastic Beach, is now facing seven counts of burglary in the third degree.

Eckoff is accused of removing the front door glass to get into the businesses and then stealing the money out of the cash registers in each case.

His alleged spree began on May 22 in Lake Grove at the Carpet Depot. He then allegedly burglarized Villa Grazie Pizza on Route 25 in Centereach on June 2, Rainbow at Centereach Mall on June 5, Carpet Depot on Route 25 in Lake Grove on June 8, Jiffy Lube on Route 25 in Selden on June 12, Cochelle Nail Salon on Route 25 in Lake Grove on June 14, and most recently Islander Laundromat on Portion Road in Farmingdale on June 25.

Eckoff is set to appear in court to answer to the charges in Central Islip later Wednesday.

