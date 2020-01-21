Health & Fitness

Metals from certain sunscreens stay in blood stream up to 23 hours, FDA says

Metals from certain sunscreens can stay in the blood stream for up to 23 hours at levels higher than recommended by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

That's according to a new study published Tuesday by the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, an arm of the FDA.

Researchers used four commercially available sunscreen products including lotion, aerosol spray, non-aerosol spray and pump spray.

They found that even a single sunscreen application results in measurable blood levels of the active ingredient.

"The fact that an ingredient is absorbed through the skin and into the body does not mean that the ingredient is unsafe," said Janet Woodcock, M.D., director of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

Woodcock says further industry testing is needed to determine the safety and effects of systemic exposure of sunscreen ingredients.

Experts also say it's still better to put suntan lotions on, than none at all.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfdaskin caresunscreenstudyskin cancer
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News