SUNY Buffalo football player critically injured in Queens shooting

By Eyewitness News
QUEENS (WABC) -- A star player on the SUNY Buffalo football team was shot and critically injured in Queens.

It happened in front of a 136 Deli & Grill on Springfield Boulevard on Monday afternoon.

The 20-year-old victim, Malachi Capers, apparently bumped into the suspect inside of the bodega and a fight broke out.

Capers and the gunman's fight spilled outside of the bodega onto the sidewalk and police say that's when Jeffrey Thurston took out a gun and shot the victim.

Police describe Thurston as having dreads and wearing a white shirt.

Capers was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but expected to survive. He previously played football at Flushing High School. Currently, he's a defensive end on the SUNY Buffalo team and a psychology major.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison tweeted video of the incident.

Anyone with information pertaining to Thurston's location is asked to call NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

On Monday alone there were 10 shootings with 12 victims, this being one of the incidents.

