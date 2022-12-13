SUNY school reinstates indoor mask mandate on campus amid tripledemic concerns

The school has reinstated its face mask mandate amid rising concern over the possible impact of a tripledemic.

WESTCHESTER, New York (WABC) -- One SUNY school is reinstating its mask mandate in buildings on campus amid the ongoing threat of the tripledemic.

SUNY Purchase in Westchester County announced that masks will be required indoors and in places such as libraries.

It comes as the state's health department reports Westchester say a 79% increase in flue cases last week compared to the previous week.

Last week the NYC health commissioner recommended that people wear masks indoors and in crowded places outside.

The advisory also strongly recommends taking other precautions such as vaccination, testing, good hand hygiene and staying home when sick.

It comes as COVID-19 and the flu are increasing both nationally and in New York City.

Hospitalizations for the flu have reached the highest levels for this time of the year in more than a decade.

An annual flu shot is recommended for everyone 6 months and older.

Experts say it is safe to get the COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot at the same time.

MORE NEWS: How to tell the difference between RSV, flu and COVID-19

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.