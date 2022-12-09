Health department issues advisory as NYC faces tripledemic of COVID, RSV & flu

Flu, COVID and RSV are all viruses that may all seem like the common cold at first, but there are slight differences that can help parents get a sense of what is going on.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As the holiday season gets underway and seasonal illnesses spike, the New York City health commissioner issued an advisory urging residents to use masks indoors and in crowded outdoor settings.

The advisory also strongly recommends taking other precautions such as vaccination, testing, good hand hygiene and staying home when sick.

It comes as COVID-19 and the flu are increasing both nationally and in New York City.

Hospitalizations for the flu have reached the highest levels for this time of the year in more than a decade.

"The holiday season is about togetherness and there is a way to gather safely - even as respiratory viruses in our city are unusually high," said Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan. "It starts with protecting yourself. Vaccination and boosters are critical but so are common sense precautions like masking when indoors or among crowds and staying home if you don't feel well. Also, get tested before getting together, and get treated quickly if you test positive. We want everyone to have a happy and - most of all - healthy holiday."

The health commissioner's advisory urges people to get vaccinated for both COVID-19 and the flu, even if they have been previously vaccinated. Everyone 6 months or older should get their COVID-19 primary series if they haven't already and the updated bivalent booster when eligible.

An annual flu shot is recommended for everyone 6 months and older.

Experts say it is safe to get the COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot at the same time.

People who are at increased risk of severe illness from respiratory viruses, including people age 65 and older, infants, people with a weakened immune system, people with certain underlying medical conditions, people who are pregnant, and people who are not up to date on flu or COVID-19 vaccinations should consider additional precautions to avoid exposure to respiratory viruses, such as wearing a higher quality mask, limiting attendance at large indoor gatherings, wearing a mask when gathering with others, and asking people to wear a mask and get a COVID-19 test prior to gathering.

RELATED | Spot the symptoms: Doctors decode the differences between RSV, flu and COVID

