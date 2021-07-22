racism

Racial slurs video: Woman charged after NJ attack on Super 8 hotel clerk

The woman heard berating the 21-year-old front desk clerk is now facing charges.
By
Video shows woman hurling racial slurs at motel clerk

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey -- A woman is facing charges of bias intimidation, harassment, and assault after her tirade of racial slurs was caught on video at a hotel in New Jersey.

Police say Elizabeth Trzeciak, 46, of South River, was not a guest at the Super 8 hotel in Mount Laurel, but she was staying at a hotel nearby.

Still, she showed up at the front desk around 12:30 a.m. Monday, yelling at the front desk clerk and using the N-word multiple times.

"Look, you (expletive), give me a call, Black man. Give me a call," she yells.

About 30 seconds into the recording, she throws an artificial plant and a container of sanitizer before storming off.

The man recording the video is a 21-year-old employee.

"I knew when I saw that video it was going to go viral, because the behavior is just so appalling," said Michelle Banfe, Vice President of Operations for Delco Development, which owns the Mount Laurel Super 8.

Mount Laurel police initially said Trzeciak seemed intoxicated and was released to a family member, but when the video surfaced, she was charged with bias intimidation, simple assault, and harassment.

"Upon receipt of it, I took swift action," Banfe said. "We went to the police, we went to the prosecutors and we called the mayor."

Managers say the employee has worked at the hotel for three years and was shocked by the encounter.

"Hospitality, hotels, restaurants, we're all together all the time," Super 8 general manager Joe Pergine said. "And to see someone come into our home and treat our family like that is devastating."

The incident comes on the heels of another bias incident earlier this month, also in Mount Laurel.

Protestors showed up at the home of Edward Cagney Matthews, who was arrested after a racist tirade toward a neighbor was captured on video.
Residents said they are fed up after watching both incidents.

"Racism isn't something that people are born with, it's learned," area resident Aletheia Johnson said. "So it's just sad. I don't know. When is it going to stop?"

Trzeciak had her first court appearance Thursday.

She will remain in custody until her detention hearing on Tuesday morning in Burlington County Superior Court.

