Seagull hits teen in face while on SpringShot ride in Wildwood, NJ

Morey's Piers' SpringShot ride shoots you into the air at speeds over 75 mph
By Brandon Longo
MUST-SEE: Seagull hits teen in face while on Jersey shore ride

WILDWOOD, New Jersey -- A group of friends celebrating a birthday at the Jersey shore definitely have a story for the ages.

Georgia, 14, and Kiley, 13, who live near Weatherly, Pennsylvania, got quite the surprise visitor while on a ride at Morey's Piers in Wildwood, New Jersey earlier this month.

Georgia was celebrating her 14th birthday while on vacation and decided to go on the SpringShot ride at the amusement park.



According to Morey's website, the ride shoots you into the air at speeds over 75 mph. But the website doesn't say you'll meet a flying seagull out of nowhere.

Video shows Georgia and Kiley get fired into the air and shockingly, Kiley comes face to face with a seagull.

"We did not know what happened until they got off. We did see feathers falling from ride, but at first, I assumed they were tickets," Georgia's mother, Alena Reed, tells Action News.

Reed says the girls couldn't stop laughing after the ride and the seagull seemingly flew away uninjured.

Like Bobby Rydell says, "Oh those Wildwood days."

Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
