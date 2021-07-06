Surveillance shows gunman follow man, shoot him several times in the Bronx

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10853349" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Peter looked at Lisa and asked if she would marry him. What Peter didn't remember was that they were already married.

HUNTS POINT, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who followed a man in the Bronx and then shot him several times.Surveillance video shows the suspect following the 34-year-old victim, before taking out a gun and opening fire.It happened on July 4th at 6:19 p.m. on Hunts Point Avenue.The victim was shot several times in the legs, buttocks, and finger. He was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln where he is expected to recover.The gunman is said to have a light complexion. He was wearing a dark-color hooded sweatshirt with a wolf image and Wildlife printed on it, dark-color pants with a red stripe on the leg, a facemask and sunglasses.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------