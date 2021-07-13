Grandmother of 11 considered 'walking miracle' after beating COVID, pancreatitis

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10884313" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> That's one way to resign from a job. The video goes inside a sign that has caught the attention of the internet.

HUNTINGTON, Long Island (WABC) -- A grandmother of 11 is being called a "walking miracle" for beating the odds and surviving COVID-19 and pancreatitis.Alisa White, 61, returned to Huntington Hospital on Tuesday six months after a procedure that saved her life.White was admitted to the hospital in January with severe pancreatitis after surviving a prolonged hospital stay with coronavirus.Doctors said the pancreatitis was a direct result of complications from COVID.She was placed in a medically induced coma and had a procedure called a cyst-gastrotomy where an endoscope is used to clean out an infection that formed.Since then, White has had seven follow-up surgeries to help treat the infection. Due to the severity of the infection, she was only given a 50% chance of survival.Her doctors say she is a walking miracle.Now that most of her mobility is restored, White is most looking forward to dining out with her family at one of her favorite restaurants -- Texas Roadhouse.On Tuesday, doctors presented her with a gift card to the restaurant while her grandkids gave her homemade cards.