Grandmother of 11 considered 'walking miracle' after beating COVID, pancreatitis

HUNTINGTON, Long Island (WABC) -- A grandmother of 11 is being called a "walking miracle" for beating the odds and surviving COVID-19 and pancreatitis.

Alisa White, 61, returned to Huntington Hospital on Tuesday six months after a procedure that saved her life.

White was admitted to the hospital in January with severe pancreatitis after surviving a prolonged hospital stay with coronavirus.

Doctors said the pancreatitis was a direct result of complications from COVID.

She was placed in a medically induced coma and had a procedure called a cyst-gastrotomy where an endoscope is used to clean out an infection that formed.



Since then, White has had seven follow-up surgeries to help treat the infection. Due to the severity of the infection, she was only given a 50% chance of survival.

Her doctors say she is a walking miracle.

Now that most of her mobility is restored, White is most looking forward to dining out with her family at one of her favorite restaurants -- Texas Roadhouse.

On Tuesday, doctors presented her with a gift card to the restaurant while her grandkids gave her homemade cards.

