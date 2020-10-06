Society

Mattel releases Susan B. Anthony Barbie doll for icon's 200th birthday

By Tisha Powell
Mattel has created a new Barbie doll in honor of Susan B. Anthony's 200th birthday.

The Susan B. Anthony doll also marks a century since the 19th Amendment gave women the right to vote. Anthony was one of the country's best-know abolitionists and suffragists.

"You can almost hear her speak, 'Yes, your honor, I have many things to say.' She is still telling us to get 'a citizen's right to vote,'" Susan B. Anthony biographer Ann Gordon said in a release.

The limited edition doll is dressed in a black-and-lace dress and wears glasses and a cameo brooch.

It is a part of the toy company's line on inspiring women and can now be found on its website for $29.99
