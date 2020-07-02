Suspect arrested after 2-year-old boy slashed in face in random unprovoked attack in New York City

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have made an arrest in the case of a toddler who was slashed in a seemingly random and unprovoked attack in Manhattan Wednesday morning.

35-year-old Anthony Gonzalez of the 200 block of West 107 Street has been charged with felony assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Authorities say Gonzalez is the man who approached a 2-year-old boy and his nanny at 110th Street and Morningside Drive around 9:35 a.m. Wednesday.

WATCH: Police released surveillance video after the attack
EMBED More News Videos

A man slashed a toddler in a seemingly random and unprovoked attack in Manhattan Wednesday morning



The suspect then struck the child with an unknown sharp object, cutting him above his right eye, before fleeing the scene.

The boy received six stitches and is expected to be OK.

"My wife was horrified," said the boy's father, who didn't want his name used. "My son is very nervous, also under stress."

The nanny was not injured, but the boy's father said she is traumatized by the ordeal.

"She told me some guy leaned over the stroller, cut my son, and she immediately notified 911," he said. "She immediately called my wife."

EMBED More News Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal has more on the toddler slashed by a man in a seemingly random and unprovoked attack in NYC.



This is a breaking news update. This story will be updated.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattanmorningside heightsassaultchild injuredattackslashing
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC's outdoor dining shifts into high gear this weekend
Everything to know about Nathan's hot dog contest 2020
Where to find fireworks and 4th of July events and what got canceled
Where will Macy's 4th of July fireworks happen tonight?
AccuWeather: Hot and humid Friday
Lunar eclipse to darken the moon on Fourth of July
Trump at Rushmore: Jets and fireworks, but face masks optional
Show More
Mets and Yankees hold full workouts amid COVID precautions
Illegal fireworks lead to stabbings in Bronx: NYPD
Man who survived NYC building collapse grateful to be alive
E-scooter robbery, assault caught on camera in Bronx
Heartbroken family honors 17-year-old basketball star fatally shot
More TOP STORIES News