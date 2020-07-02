Suspect arrested after 2-year-old boy slashed in face in random unprovoked attack in New York City

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6291983" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man slashed a toddler in a seemingly random and unprovoked attack in Manhattan Wednesday morning

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have made an arrest in the case of a toddler who was slashed in a seemingly random and unprovoked attack in Manhattan Wednesday morning.35-year-old Anthony Gonzalez of the 200 block of West 107 Street has been charged with felony assault and criminal possession of a weapon.Authorities say Gonzalez is the man who approached a 2-year-old boy and his nanny at 110th Street and Morningside Drive around 9:35 a.m. Wednesday.The suspect then struck the child with an unknown sharp object, cutting him above his right eye, before fleeing the scene.The boy received six stitches and is expected to be OK."My wife was horrified," said the boy's father, who didn't want his name used. "My son is very nervous, also under stress."The nanny was not injured, but the boy's father said she is traumatized by the ordeal."She told me some guy leaned over the stroller, cut my son, and she immediately notified 911," he said. "She immediately called my wife."----------