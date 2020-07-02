Suspect arrested after 2-year-old boy slashed in face in random unprovoked attack in New York City

35-year-old Anthony Gonzalez of the 200 block of West 107 Street has been charged with felony assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
Authorities say Gonzalez is the man who approached a 2-year-old boy and his nanny at 110th Street and Morningside Drive around 9:35 a.m. Wednesday.
WATCH: Police released surveillance video after the attack
The suspect then struck the child with an unknown sharp object, cutting him above his right eye, before fleeing the scene.
The boy received six stitches and is expected to be OK.
"My wife was horrified," said the boy's father, who didn't want his name used. "My son is very nervous, also under stress."
The nanny was not injured, but the boy's father said she is traumatized by the ordeal.
"She told me some guy leaned over the stroller, cut my son, and she immediately notified 911," he said. "She immediately called my wife."
This is a breaking news update. This story will be updated.
