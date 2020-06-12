Suspect arrested after shots fired at NYPD in Queens

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- The NYPD has arrested a man they say shot at officers while police were responding to a gang-related shooting in Queens.

The suspect arrested overnight is identified as Jemele Hill.

Investigators released surveillance video of the shootout at Beach Channel Drive and Dix Avenue in Far Rockaway, which happened Wednesday night.

One shot fired by the suspect hit the rear passenger side door of the police car. The other shattered the window.

One officer returned fire, but no one was struck.

Two officers were treated, one for a cut, another for ringing in his ears.

In the tweet, the police say it was the second time in a week a police cruiser was struck by bullets.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityqueensfar rockawaynypdpolice shooting
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after 4 rescued from Hudson River
What NYC schools could look like this fall
AccuWeather: Less humid and mostly sunny
Videos show NYPD officers attacked during protests
Video: Looters steal nearly $400,000 from NYC store
Bodycam video: Cop accused of excessive force with woman under arrest
Breonna's Law: Louisville bans 'no-knock' warrants
Show More
CT police search home at the center of missing mom case
NYC woman's idea has stores making room for black-owned businesses
7 On Your Side Investigates: NY lab starts COVID-19 clinical trials
16-year-old boy tased by NYPD during protest, family says
Video: Chicago police officers lounging in office during looting, riots
More TOP STORIES News