Police arrest suspect in fatal stabbings of couple in Queens

A man is under arrest in the murders of a Queens couple.

FLUSHING, Queens --
A 52-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal stabbings of a man and woman in their Queens home.

Sai Chun Lam was arrested Saturday in the deaths of 67-year-old Chunfu Liu and 64-year-old Deyu Zhai on Wednesday.

Both victims were found with multiple stab wounds inside their home in Flushing. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police released a photo of Lam on Friday. He was arrested on charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

It's not clear if Lam has an attorney who can speak for him.

