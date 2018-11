A 52-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal stabbings of a man and woman in their Queens home.Sai Chun Lam was arrested Saturday in the deaths of 67-year-old Chunfu Liu and 64-year-old Deyu Zhai on Wednesday.Both victims were found with multiple stab wounds inside their home in Flushing. They were pronounced dead at the scene.Police released a photo of Lam on Friday. He was arrested on charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.It's not clear if Lam has an attorney who can speak for him.----------