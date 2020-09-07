Jersey Shore stabbing: Suspect charged after 2 stabbed at Point Pleasant Beach

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6329618" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Anthony Johnson reports a borough on the Jersey Shore passed sweeping new beach and boardwalk rules Tuesday in response to what the boro's mayor called a "tide of disrespect."

POINT PLEASANT, New Jersey (WABC) -- A suspect has been charged after a brawl led to a stabbing at the Jersey Shore Monday.A 17 year-old male juvenile from Newark has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.The incident happened at Point Pleasant Beach where police responded to a call involving a knife on the beach in the area of 300 Boardwalk.Police and witnesses say a fight broke out between two groups of people who were on the beach. At least one person pulled out a knife and attacked two other people who suffered stab wounds.When authorities arrived at the scene, the two victims, now identified as 22-year-old Alex Galdamez and 18-year-old William Mazariegogo, were found with multiple stab wounds and were immediately transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center.Both victims, who are from Haverstraw, New York, are in serious but stable condition at Jersey Shore Medical Center."I saw a man who was sitting on a blanket," one eyewitness said. "He was hunched over and there were people yelling and screaming for help."Another person said the violence shouldn't be happening at a family beach."People come down from all over," he said. "There should not be these type of things going on between families."Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra responded to the incident on Facebook.The second suspect was also taken into police custody.The investigation remains ongoing.----------