MINEOLA, Nassau County (WABC) --Police in Nassau County say they have charged a man with two MS-13 linked murders.
Kevin Lopez-Morales, 20, will be in court Friday facing two counts of second degree murder.
Lopez-Morales is charged in the death of Angel Soler whose body was found in October of 2017 in a wooded area.
Soler was attacked and killed with a machete. Lopez-Morales is the fifth man to be charged in Soler's murder which is linked to MS-13.
Lopez-Morales has also been charged in the death of 19-year-old Josue Amaya Leonor.
Leonor's body was found in the Roosevelt Preserve in May of 2018.
Jose Daniel Lopez, 19, is also charged in both murders.
After Lopez appeared in court earlier this week, the Nassau County District Attorney's office said that Josue Amaya Leonor was believed to be a rival gang member and was lured into the woods by several MS-13 members "where they viciously hacked him to death with a machete."
