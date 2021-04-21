Suspect in deadly supermarket shooting faces arraignment on Long Island

EMBED <>More Videos

Arraignment today for supermarket shooting suspect

WEST HEMPSTEAD, Nassau County (WABC) -- The Stop & Shop supermarket on Cherry Valley Road in West Hempstead remains a crime scene this morning, after an employee opened fire, killing one person and wounding two others.

31-year-old Gabriel Dewitt Wilson, who authorities say has a history of mental illness, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. He will be arraigned later this morning.

It was Tuesday at about 11:20 a.m. when police say Wilson walked into supermarket filled with customers, went upstairs to the office and started shooting.

RELATED | 1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Stop & Shop supermarket in West Hempstead; suspect in custody
EMBED More News Videos

Kristin Thorne has the latest on the deadly supermarket shooting in West Hempstead.



Witnesses heard six shots.

"I was in the store in the produce department, minding my business, doing my weekly shopping, and I heard what sounded like gun shots, but I never thought that anything like that would happen in the store, so I assumed it was something that just fell over in the service area," one shopper said.

When it was over, a 49-year-old store manager was dead and another man and woman in offices upstairs wounded.

The suspect then fled the scene.



Tips from the public led police to him three hours later in an apartment complex about a mile from the supermarket.

"The suspect tried to flee down the first floor and was apprehended by Hempstead and Bureau of Special Operations in the police department," Nassau Police commissioner Patrick Ryder said.

He was taken into custody without incident. A gun was recovered.

Wilson was employed as a cart handler at the Stop & Shop.

Nassau County Police are expected to announce the specific charges against him at a news conference Wednesday morning.

ALSO READ | Man fatally struck, dragged near Central Park on Upper West Side
EMBED More News Videos

The man was struck at Central Park West and West 65th Street.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nassau countywest hempsteadnew yorkdeadly shootingshootingsupermarketman killedgrocery store
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jury finds Derek Chauvin guilty of murder, manslaughter
What's next for sentencing of Derek Chauvin?
Reactions pour in after guilty verdict in George Floyd's death
AccuWeather Alert: Storms bring chilly change
3 MTA workers save suicidal man's life on Upper East Side
Ohio police officer shoots, kills girl holding knife: Officials
George Floyd's family calls verdict a victory: 'We won'
Show More
Protestors rally in NYC after Derek Chauvin verdict
Here's what Apple unveiled at spring product launch
Jim Steinman, hitmaker for Meat Loaf and Celine Dion, dies
Biden after Chauvin verdict: 'We can't stop here'
Know your surroundings: How to stay safe while protesting
More TOP STORIES News