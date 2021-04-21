Suspect in deadly supermarket shooting faces arraignment on Long Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10531790" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kristin Thorne has the latest on the deadly supermarket shooting in West Hempstead.

WEST HEMPSTEAD, Nassau County (WABC) -- The Stop & Shop supermarket on Cherry Valley Road in West Hempstead remains a crime scene this morning, after an employee opened fire, killing one person and wounding two others.31-year-old Gabriel Dewitt Wilson, who authorities say has a history of mental illness, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. He will be arraigned later this morning.It was Tuesday at about 11:20 a.m. when police say Wilson walked into supermarket filled with customers, went upstairs to the office and started shooting.Witnesses heard six shots."I was in the store in the produce department, minding my business, doing my weekly shopping, and I heard what sounded like gun shots, but I never thought that anything like that would happen in the store, so I assumed it was something that just fell over in the service area," one shopper said.When it was over, a 49-year-old store manager was dead and another man and woman in offices upstairs wounded.The suspect then fled the scene.Tips from the public led police to him three hours later in an apartment complex about a mile from the supermarket."The suspect tried to flee down the first floor and was apprehended by Hempstead and Bureau of Special Operations in the police department," Nassau Police commissioner Patrick Ryder said.He was taken into custody without incident. A gun was recovered.Wilson was employed as a cart handler at the Stop & Shop.Nassau County Police are expected to announce the specific charges against him at a news conference Wednesday morning.----------