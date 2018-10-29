Police say they have arrested a man who allegedly committed a disturbing lewd act on a Manhattan subway train.The incident happened earlier this month, around 8 a.m. on Monday, October 1, on board a southbound D train on the Upper West Side.Authorities say a 27-year-old woman was standing at the end of a car when the suspect boarded the train at the West 59th Street and Columbus Circle subway station and stood behind her. When the train stopped at the West 47th Street and Rockefeller Center station, the victim realized that the individual had ejaculated onto her buttocks and her backpack.A cell phone photo of the suspect was circulated on Monday morning, and authorities say 18-year-old Ibrahim Mehsin later surrendered.Mehsin, of the Bronx, has been charged with third-degree sex abuse.Police say they received several tips after his picture was releasedAnyone with additional information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------