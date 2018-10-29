NYPD: Suspect who committed lewd act on Manhattan subway passenger surrenders

MANHATTAN (WABC) --
Police say they have arrested a man who allegedly committed a disturbing lewd act on a Manhattan subway train.

The incident happened earlier this month, around 8 a.m. on Monday, October 1, on board a southbound D train on the Upper West Side.

Authorities say a 27-year-old woman was standing at the end of a car when the suspect boarded the train at the West 59th Street and Columbus Circle subway station and stood behind her. When the train stopped at the West 47th Street and Rockefeller Center station, the victim realized that the individual had ejaculated onto her buttocks and her backpack.

A cell phone photo of the suspect was circulated on Monday morning, and authorities say 18-year-old Ibrahim Mehsin later surrendered.

Mehsin, of the Bronx, has been charged with third-degree sex abuse.

Police say they received several tips after his picture was released

Anyone with additional information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
subwaysubway crimelewdnessNew York CityManhattanUpper West SideMidtown
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NYPD: Correction officer, 3 others assault man after crash
Woman dies after giving premature birth to save daughter
Police: Crash video shows importance of NJ's move-over law
Woman fired after video of racist rant goes viral
Lion Air flight crashes into sea, killing all 189 on board
Pair steals cancer drug worth $12K from SI apartment building
Student fatally shot at NC high school, suspect in custody
Stacy Peterson's family still left with questions
Show More
Another package sent to CNN; pipe bomb suspect appears in court
NYPD crackdown on garbage truck after spate of fatal crashes
Video: Suspect sucker punches man, cleans out his pockets
Expert warns about fire safety dangers if NJ legalizes pot
Man accused of killing 11 at PA synagogue denied bail
More News